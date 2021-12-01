ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
Turkish CG visits Dawlance factory in Karachi

Press Release 01 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Dawlance is the leading producer of home-appliances and electronics in Pakistan, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Arçelik–the 2nd largest manufacturing enterprise in Europe.

The Consul General of Turkey–Tolga Uçak, recently visited the Dawlance Private Limited factory (DPL–2) in Karachi, to inaugurate its newly installed, state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for air-conditioners.

This visit of a high-ranking envoy from Turkey, holds immense importance for Dawlance, as it reflects the strong relations between the two brotherly nations, enabling socio-economic collaboration and technology-transfers for sustainable growth and prosperity. This diplomatic engagement will further strengthen the brand-equity of Dawlance and Arçelik on an international level.

Consul General of Turkey - Tolga stated: “It is an honour for me to share my views with you today on the cherishing relation between Turkey and Pakistan and our future strategies. After one year of my arrival, Arçelik acquired Dawlance, and there was a great communication system between Dawlance and the parent company, which was hindered by the pandemic but as the pandemic is losing its grip, the communication bridge is rejuvenating between the two companies.

I extend my congratulations to Umar, Haroon, Arçelik, and all the workforce of Dawlance making this journey of 5 years a fruitful and pleasant voyage. Also heartiest well-wishes to Dawlance for a successful venture that has completed 40 years of operation out of which five were with Arçelik, and I hope this relationship grows stronger with time.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

