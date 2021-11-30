ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN head calls for 'global vaccination plan' to combat Covid

AFP Updated 30 Nov 2021

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned Tuesday that only a "global vaccination plan" could end the Covid-19 pandemic and called the uneven roll-out of vaccines around the world "immoral."

Speaking as fears of the new Omicron strain of the virus rattled world markets, Guterres reiterated his longstanding calls for a coordinated pandemic response at a virtual meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of 77 coalition of developing countries and China.

"The only way out of a global pandemic -- and out of this unjust and immoral situation -- is through a global vaccination plan," he said.

"Despite the development of effective vaccines in record time, more people have died in 2021 than in 2020," he added, saying the disease "continues to wreak havoc on developed and developing countries alike."

"Everyone, everywhere must have access to Covid-19 vaccines, tests and treatment," he said.

Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Guterres said "the entire United Nations system" backed the strategy laid out by the World Health Organization to vaccinate "40 percent of people in all countries by the end of this year, and 70 percent by the middle of 2022."

According to UN figures, only 12 middle-income countries, 27 higher-income countries and 71 very high-income countries have reached that 40 percent mark among their populations.

No country classified as low income has reached that same level. As of November 25, 4.15 billion people have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine, with 3.2 billion of them fully vaccinated.

Antonio Guterres Omicron global vaccination plan UN head

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

UN head calls for 'global vaccination plan' to combat Covid

Funds for election only possible if EVMs are used: Fawad

Against USD: Rupee gains on announcement of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan deposit agreement

Oil slides, yen gains as Omicron worries push investors to safe havens

KSE-100 down 258 points as volumes increase at PSX

Use of Governor's House as venue for son's venture was 'poor judgement': President Alvi

Babar Azam to lead Karachi Kings in PSL 7

Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS Bajwa

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Korangi factory fire: Court initiates action to declare KDA engineer proclaimed offender

Read more stories