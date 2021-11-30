ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,665 Increased By ▲ 4.73 (0.1%)
BR30 18,674 Decreased By ▼ -129.79 (-0.69%)
KSE100 45,072 Decreased By ▼ -257.67 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,430 Decreased By ▼ -120.87 (-0.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Canada GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3: official

AFP 30 Nov 2021

MONTREAL: Canada's economy grew at an annual rate of 5.4 percent in the third quarter, rebounding sharply from a slowdown in the prior three months, according to government data released Tuesday.

The expansion was faster than analysts had expected, driven by a surge in spending by Canadian households as pandemic restrictions were lifted, and growth in exports, especially oil, Statistics Canada reported.

However, the second quarter contraction was revised down to 3.2 percent, worse than the 1.1 percent drop originally reported.

In the July-September period, GDP grew 1.3 percent compared to the prior quarter, according to the data.

Consumers snapped up goods, with double-digit increases in spending on clothing and footwear, sending the totals above pre-pandemic levels.

Demand for services also surged, with big jumps in spending on transportation, recreation and culture, as well as food, beverage and accommodation, according to the report.

As "households and businesses, in Canada and elsewhere resumed normal operations," this "raised household spending and created a greater demand for exports," the report said.

But after four quarters of strong growth, investments in housing declined, with the largest quarterly drop in new home construction since 2009, the agency said.

With the expanding economy, compensation for employees saw the biggest increase since 2000, while the household savings rate slowed but again rose by double digits.

However, analysts noted the downward revision for the second quarter meant the last six months were a bit disappointing, while a new strain of Covid-19 could weigh on the final three months of the year.

"Canada's economy surprised to the upside in Q3 growth, but will anyone care given the threat that the omicron variant could pose for the next few quarters?" said Avery Shenfeld of CIBC Economics.

"Attention in upcoming days will still be on how the omicron variant, should it prove to be vaccine resistant, might set back the timing of the next leg up for economic activity," the analyst noted.

The Bank of Canada last month signaled it could begin to raise interest rates as soon as April, as inflation is expected to remain above the target range of one to three percent.

Inflation hit an 18-year high of 4.7 percent in October.

Canada GDP Canada's economy

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Canada GDP grew at 5.4% annual rate in Q3: official

Funds for election only possible if EVMs are used, says Fawad

Against USD: Rupee gains on announcement of Saudi Arabia-Pakistan deposit agreement

No case of Omicron Covid-19 variant detected in Pakistan so far: SAPM Dr Sultan

KSE-100 down 258 points as volumes increase at PSX

Use of Governor's House as venue for son's venture was 'poor judgement': President Alvi

Chief of Staff Bahrain National Guard calls on COAS Bajwa

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Korangi factory fire: Court initiates action to declare KDA engineer proclaimed offender

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Read more stories