Dec 02, 2021
Life & Style

Malala finally gets to put on her graduation gown

BR Web Desk 02 Dec 2021

Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai finally got to put on her ceremonial robes after waiting for a year to 'officially graduate' from Oxford University.

Last year, the 24-year-old had virtually graduated from the university as the ceremony could not be held due to the coronavirus pandemic. In pictures shared by her father Ziauddin Yousafzai, Malala can be seen donned in a black and white robe.

She also posted pictures on Instagram with her friends posing in front of iconic Oxford University landmarks including the Bridge of Sighs.

Her husband, Asser Malik, also shared a post alongside her and her family. "The place we first met felt a little more special on Malala's graduation day," he wrote.

Earlier in November, Malala married Asser, who works at the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a low-key ceremony in Birmingham. In a tweet, she had announced, “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families.”

Malala ties the knot

Oxford University graduation Malala

