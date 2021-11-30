ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,642 Decreased By ▼ -18.02 (-0.39%)
BR30 18,828 Increased By ▲ 23.99 (0.13%)
KSE100 45,089 Decreased By ▼ -241.01 (-0.53%)
KSE30 17,444 Decreased By ▼ -106.65 (-0.61%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Schick's Euro 2020 strike shortlisted for FIFA goal of the year

Reuters Updated 30 Nov 2021

FIFA have announced an 11-player shortlist for this year's Puskas Award, with Patrik Schick's goal against Scotland at Euro 2020 among the nominees.

Czech forward Schick beat goalkeeper David Marshall with one of the most remarkable goals in European Championship history, a stunning 45-metre strike from just inside the halfway line as his team beat Scotland 2-0. Schick's effort was subsequently voted goal of the tournament.

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min won the award in 2020 for his solo effort against Burnley in the Premier League in which he ran nearly the length of the pitch, dribbling past several Burnley defenders before scoring.

Manchester City's Caroline Weir makes a second consecutive appearance in the shortlist, courtesy of a deft chip from the edge of the box in an FA Women's Super League derby match against Manchester United.

Premier League players Erik Lamela and Riyad Mahrez are also on the list.

Lamela scored with a rabona against Arsenal in a North London derby and Mahrez was recognised for his solo effort against Zimbabwe while on international duty with Algeria.

The winner of the award will be selected by an international jury comprised of former footballers and select fans from across the globe. The winner will be announced on Jan. 17.

Puskas Award shortlist (all goals 2021 unless stated):

Luis Diaz (COL): Brazil v Colombia [CONMEBOL Copa America] (June 23) Gauthier Hein (FRA): Chamois Niortais FC v AJ Auxerre [Ligue 2] (April 10)

Erik Lamela (ARG): Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur [Premier League] (March 14)

Valentino Lazaro (AUT): Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Borussia Moenchengladbach (Nov. 8, 2020)

Riyad Mahrez (ALG): Zimbabwe v Algeria [Africa Nations Cup qualifying] (Nov. 16, 2020)

Sandra Owusu-Ansah (GHA): Kumasi Sports Academy Ladies v Supreme Ladies [Ghana Women's Premier League] (May 8)

Vangelis Pavlidis (GRE): Willem II v Fortuna Sittard (May 16)

Daniela Sanchez (MEX): Queretaro v. Atletico de San Luis [Liga MX Femenil] (Jan. 16)

Patrik Schick (CZE): Czech Republic v Scotland [UEFA EURO 2020] (June 14)

Mehdi Taremi (IRN): Chelsea v Porto [UEFA Champions League] (April 13)

Caroline Weir (SCO): Manchester City v Manchester United [FA Women's Super League] (Feb. 12)

Euro 2020 Puskas Award Patrik Schick's goal against Scotland

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Schick's Euro 2020 strike shortlisted for FIFA goal of the year

Have not seen the affidavit, former GB judge Shamim tells IHC

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

Pentagon orders new probe into Syria airstrike investigated by NYT

Probe into adulteration, money laundering: FIA mulling lodging FIRs against 7 OMCs

Sustainability main focus of textile seminar at Pakistan Pavilion

Mobile phone manufacturing: PTA grants licence to Air Link's Select Technologies

Moderna CEO warns Covid-19 shots less effective against Omicron, markets tumble

Abid Ali misses 2nd ton as Pakistan win 1st Test against Bangladesh by 8 wickets

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Read more stories