TECNO launches much-awaited Camon 18 series in Pakistan

TECNO has finally launched the most anticipated and its first-ever Gimbal Camera phone in Pakistan. The newly-launched Camon 18 series consists of three phones, Camon 18 Premier, Camon 18P, and Camon 18t. The phones are available in both online and offline markets for sale.

The premium device from the series, Camon 18 Premier, comes at a price of Rs55,999. It is equipped with the Gimbal Camera, 60x Hyper Zoom, a 120Hz AMOLED Display, 32MP front & 64MP back camera, 8+256GB Storage, and the G96 Processor.

The Camon 18P is embedded with some outstanding features for its price of PKR 34,999 including a G96 Processor, 8+128GB storage, 16MP front & 48MP back camera, and a 120Hz FHD display. Whereas the last phone from the series, Camon 18t, is priced at only PKR 28,999 and comes with 48MP cameras for both front and back, along with G85 Processor, 4+128GB storage, and a 1080 FHD display.

The CEO of TECNO Mobile Pakistan, Kelvin Zeng, expressed immense joy on the occasion.

“We are really happy to launch our first-ever Gimbal Camera Phone in Pakistan. Camon 18 Premier is going to be the game-changer for professional videographers with its steadiest and smoothest captures. The series is fully equipped with brilliant camera lenses and technology to provide a professional experience to the user. As TECNO aims to bring the best for its consumers, we look forward to a positive response from the local consumers.”

The phones will be available in various colors; Camon 18 premier comes in Ocean Moonlight and Summer Breeze. Whereas, Camon 18P and Camon 18t will be available in Dusk Grey, Iris Purple, and Ceramic White. So hurry and get your best camera phones asap!