ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.88%)
BR30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 176.69 (0.94%)
KSE100 45,734 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,763 Increased By ▲ 212.08 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Breathing toxins

BR Research 30 Nov 2021

People are holding their breath just because the smog is back with a vengeance to Lahore and the plains of Punjab. Marking its seventh consecutive year, the thick black fog is hanging over the cities once again. Lahore has yet again become one of the most polluted cities in terms of air quality. At the time of writing, Lahore stood first in Air Visual’s rankings for worst air quality with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 250 - still one of the better days. However, smog is not specific to Pakistan. It has become a phenomenon that travels from Northwestern Pakistan all the way to Bangladesh through India.

Smog season - a regular now - peaks between October to January. 7 years now could have helped authorities prepare means to address this menace. The irony however is that it has been tackled only intermittently and only on an ad hoc basis.

Poor air quality branches out into the larger climate crisis. The situation is already precarious as the world faces an imminent climate catastrophe. Global climate change is a reality, and developing countries including Pakistan face a much greater load of global greenhouse emissions with no system and means to deal with it. In recently released data by WHO at its data portal, 7 million deaths occur each year from exposure to ambient and household air pollution, and 91 percent of the world’s population live in places where air pollution levels exceed WHO guideline limits.

Climate change and air pollution go hand in hand, but unlike greenhouse gas emissions, ambient air pollution is produced mostly from domestic activity. And so unlike little to no control by the local authorities, smog and air pollution is something that can be controlled and dealt with. This was recently witnessed when the country experienced relatively better air quality in the 2020 winters amid COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns.

Pakistan Lahore smog pollution climate crisis air quality Air Quality Index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Breathing toxins

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

Read more stories