ANL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.24%)
ASC 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.32%)
ASL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.42%)
BOP 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.14%)
BYCO 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.92%)
FCCL 18.80 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.87%)
FFBL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
FFL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
FNEL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
GGGL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.95%)
GGL 32.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.97%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.25%)
JSCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.17%)
KAPCO 33.25 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (5.89%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 36.45 Increased By ▲ 2.34 (6.86%)
NETSOL 102.16 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (3.72%)
PACE 4.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.29%)
PAEL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.73%)
PIBTL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
POWER 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.65%)
PRL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
PTC 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.25%)
SILK 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.80 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (2.68%)
TELE 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.04%)
TRG 90.51 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (4.21%)
UNITY 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
WTL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
BR100 4,701 Increased By ▲ 40.89 (0.88%)
BR30 18,981 Increased By ▲ 176.69 (0.94%)
KSE100 45,734 Increased By ▲ 403.98 (0.89%)
KSE30 17,763 Increased By ▲ 212.08 (1.21%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,728
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,840
47524hr
1.12% positivity
Sindh
475,616
Punjab
443,094
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,689
KPK
179,995
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Availability of fertilizers: PM orders action against hoarders

  • Premier chairs a review meeting on current stocks and prices of fertilizers in the country
Zaheer Abbasi Updated 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed taking legal action against hoarding and profiteering after he was informed that measures taken against stockpiling of fertilizers led to a reduction in their prices by Rs400 per bag in the country.

On Monday, the premier chaired a review meeting on current stocks and prices of fertilizers in the country which was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, and senior officers.

The meeting was informed that the sale price of fertilizer has come down by an average of Rs400 per bag.

The prime minister was also told that an online portal has been set up to monitor the supply of fertilizers through which the provinces and district administrations can monitor the movement and stock of fertilizers.

The chief secretary Punjab informed the meeting that since November 13, several steps have been taken to curb the stockpiling of fertilizers.

He said that the measures included, 347 FIRs registered and 244 arrests made.

Fertiliser price reportedly decreases after directive to check hoarding

He further stated that 21,111 inspections have been conducted, while 480 warehouses have been sealed and fines of Rs2.79Crore were imposed.

In addition, control rooms have been set up in each district where complaints related to shortage of fertilizers, hoarding and profiteering can be lodged.

Checkpoints have been set up at inter-provincial borders to curb smuggling.

The prime minister was further told that amendments were being made to the relevant laws against hoarding and profiteering, wherein, whistleblowers will be rewarded.

The prime minister directed that legal action be taken against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Asad Umar Imran Khan Shaukat Tarin fertilisers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Availability of fertilizers: PM orders action against hoarders

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

World Bank works to redirect frozen funds to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid only

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

Read more stories