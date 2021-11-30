Availability of fertilizers: PM orders action against hoarders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed taking legal action against hoarding and profiteering after he was informed that measures taken against stockpiling of fertilizers led to a reduction in their prices by Rs400 per bag in the country.

On Monday, the premier chaired a review meeting on current stocks and prices of fertilizers in the country which was attended by federal ministers Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Fakhar Imam, Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin, and senior officers.

The meeting was informed that the sale price of fertilizer has come down by an average of Rs400 per bag.

The prime minister was also told that an online portal has been set up to monitor the supply of fertilizers through which the provinces and district administrations can monitor the movement and stock of fertilizers.

The chief secretary Punjab informed the meeting that since November 13, several steps have been taken to curb the stockpiling of fertilizers.

He said that the measures included, 347 FIRs registered and 244 arrests made.

He further stated that 21,111 inspections have been conducted, while 480 warehouses have been sealed and fines of Rs2.79Crore were imposed.

In addition, control rooms have been set up in each district where complaints related to shortage of fertilizers, hoarding and profiteering can be lodged.

Checkpoints have been set up at inter-provincial borders to curb smuggling.

The prime minister was further told that amendments were being made to the relevant laws against hoarding and profiteering, wherein, whistleblowers will be rewarded.

The prime minister directed that legal action be taken against those involved in hoarding and profiteering.

