Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Power Division said on Monday that Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) Rehan Hamid has been removed for regularizing 550 employees of the company in violation of government’s policy.

“Government has imposed ban on regulator appointments. Hiring in Ministries and organizations is done on the basis of contract or daily wages. Hamid was a gentleman but he violated the government’s recruitment and regularization policy,” stated Senior Joint Secretary Power Division during a meeting of a panel of National Assembly headed by MNA, Lal Chand.

The meeting was also attended by Saira Bano MNA and Engineer Sabir Hussian Qaimkhani MNA. The purpose of the meeting was to discuss and recommend resolution of the issue faced by the legislators with respect to Karachi Electric (KE) and Discos and Gencos of Sindh. The issue of closure of feeders in Lyari and Malir was also discussed. Chief Operating Officer (COO) of KE Aamir Zia shared reasons for the unrest in both localities and measures taken to remove hooks and lay ABC cable and installation of meters.

Haleem demands removal of CEO Hesco

The convener of the panel raised the issue of prolonged forced load shedding in Sindh, especially in Umarkot, due to which people are facing issues as gas is also not available.

He warned the representatives of HESCO and SEPCO for issuing detection bills to consumers without notice which is the legal right of the consumer.

Lal Chand also directed the representatives of Discos to exempt Umarkot from load shedding on December 4-5, 2021 as a cultural program is being organised there which will be attended by Ministers like Murad Saeed and Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail. The members of the panel raised the issue of removal of CEO HESCO abruptly as several development schemes were under way in the company.

