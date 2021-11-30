Dengue claims two more lives

LAHORE: Despite decline in temperature, there is no respite in dengue cases, as Punjab has reported two fatalities and 74 fresh dengue cases during the last 24 hours taking the cases to 25013 and death toll to 143. Out of 74 fresh cases, 60 were reported from Lahore with two causalities.

On the other hand, four cases of the dengue virus were reported from Rawalpindi, three from Kasur, two from Gujranwala, while one case each was reported from Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Attock, Hafizabad and Sialkot, sources in the health department, said.

The sources claimed that the health department has accelerated the pace of its drive to eliminate dengue larvae. So far, 25,013 cases of the dengue virus including 17,848 from Lahore were reported from across the province in the current dengue season. The dengue virus has so far claimed the lives of 143 people in Punjab.

At present, 824 dengue patients are admitted at the public sector hospitals of the province. Of these, 589 are admitted at government hospitals in Lahore, the sources said, adding: “About 4, 934 beds have been reserved for the patients of the dengue virus in the province’s government hospitals.”

