Rape charges: Lower Dir senior civil judge sent to jail

LOWER DIR: A senior civil judge in Lower Dir was jailed Monday on charges of raping a woman and taking a bribe. The senior civil judge was arrested a few days ago and has now been transferred to jail on the orders of a judicial magistrate.

Two days ago, the police arrested him for allegedly raping a woman at his official residence in Lower Dir district. According to the roznamcha (daily diary by police) lodged at the Balambat Police Station on Thursday, the judge was arrested on the complaint of a woman from Nishtarabad in Peshawar.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the senior civil judge had taken gold ornaments worth Rs1.5 million by promising to provide a job to her sister some three months ago.