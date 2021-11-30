Turkey to seek Egypt-Israel thaw after UAE talks

ANKARA: Turkey will take steps to improve relations with Egypt and Israel similar to those taken with the UAE, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in comments published by Turkish media Monday.

Ties between Turkey and the UAE were strained over regional issues, but Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed’s visit to Ankara last week thawed relations as the countries sealed multi-billion-dollar investments.

“Just as a step was taken between us and the United Arab Emirates, we will take similar steps with the others,” Erdogan told Turkish reporters on board his plane returning from a trip to Turkmenistan at the weekend, NTV broadcaster reported.

He suggested Turkish ambassadors could be sent back to Egypt and Israel and said he was planning a return visit to the UAE in February. “Now when we have made our decision, we will of course be in a position to appoint ambassadors within a defined schedule,” Erdogan said, without offering a timeline.

Turkey and Egypt broke off relations after the 2013 overthrow of ex-Islamist president Mohamed Morsi, who was supported by Erdogan. They expelled their respective ambassadors and downgraded their relations in 2013.

In 2018, Turkey ordered out Israel’s ambassador over the killing of protestors along the Gaza Strip border. Turkey sought a rapprochement with Egypt earlier this year despite supporting opposing sides in the conflict in Libya.

In March, Ankara said it had established its first diplomatic contacts with Cairo since 2013, while the Turkish foreign minister in April heralded a “new era” in ties with Egypt.