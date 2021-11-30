ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey to step down

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: Twitter Inc Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey will step down from his role and a successor has been lined up, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters. The company’s board has been preparing for Dorsey’s departure since last year, the source said.

The news comes as Twitter has accelerated the pace of its product innovation over the past year to compete with social media rivals such as Facebook Inc and TikTok, and to reach its goal of doubling annual revenue by 2023. Twitter was not immediately available for comment.

Shares of the microblogging platform surged 9% in early trading, while those of digital payments firm Square Inc, of which Dorsey is also chief executive, were up 3%. Trading in the shares was then suspended ahead of an expected announcement.

In his latest tweet on Nov. 28, Dorsey said: “I love twitter”. The “likes” on that tweet surged to more than 54,000 on Monday. CNBC was first to report Dorsey’s move.

