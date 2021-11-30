ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

List of ‘cases to be withdrawn’ sought from NAB

Recorder Report 30 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court has written a letter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking a list of cases to be withdrawn under the recently-promulgated Accountability Court ordinances.

Official sources said that Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan has written a letter to NAB Chairman Justice (retired) Javed Iqbal and sought a list of cases to be withdrawn under recently-promulgated National Accountability (second and third amendments) ordinances, 2021.

The amendment ordinances have empowered the NAB chairman to withdraw a case, which does not fall under the jurisdiction of the anti-corruption body, they said.

They said that the judge through the letter informed the NAB chairman that the accused were filing acquittal petitions under the amendment ordinance.

“It would be appropriate to provide a list of cases to be withdrawn, so that the time of the court can be saved,” they added.

Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir had also written a similar kind of a letter to the NAB chairman a week ago.

Under NAB ordinances, the decisions of the federal and provincial cabinets, business community, and collective decisions of the committees or sub-committees, Council of Common Interests, National Economic Council, National Finance Commission, Executive Committee of the National Economic Council, Central Development Working Party, Provincial Development Working Party, Departmental Development Working Party, and the State Bank of Pakistan are excluded from the ambit of the NAB.

According to the ordinance, “all matters pertaining to federal, provincial or local taxation, other levies or imposts, including refunds, or loss of exchequer pertaining to taxation” will be dealt with in accordance with the revenue or banking laws and will be transferred from the accountability courts to the courts of competent jurisdiction.

Moreover, the NAB cannot proceed against “any person or entity who, or transaction in relation thereto, which are not directly or indirectly connected with the holder of a public office…procedural lapses in any public or governmental work, project or scheme, unless it is shown that a holder of public office or any other person has been conferred or has received any monetary or other material benefit from that particular public or governmental work”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB Javed Iqbal accountability court Muhammad Bashir Accountability Court ordinances

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

List of ‘cases to be withdrawn’ sought from NAB

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories