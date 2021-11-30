ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong shares end at 1-year low

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares closed at a more than one-year low on Monday, as concerns lingered about the new Omicron coronavirus variant, while Meituan slumped after it forecast a weaker outlook following its largest-ever quarterly loss in three years.

The Hang Seng index fell 1.0% to 23,852.24, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.9%, to 8,498.26 points. Both the indexes ended at their lowest since October 2020.

The new variant has spread in several nations, with more countries imposing travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off, while Hong Kong reported two such cases last week.

Food delivery giant Meituan slumped 7.1%, the biggest percentage decliner on the Hang Seng Index, dragging down the benchmark 155 points.

Meituan plunged the most in more than three months, after it reported a 10 billion yuan ($1.57 billion) loss in the July-September period, compared with a profit of 6.3 billion yuan a year earlier. This was its worst ever quarterly performance since the third quarter of 2018.

“We believe the short-term impact of the pandemic as well as macro-headwinds does not alter the secular momentum of food delivery, as demonstrated by Meituan with its solid execution and providing better transparency on take rates and ROI approach to subsidies,” said Jefferies.

Hong Kong shares coronavirus variant Omicron

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hong Kong shares end at 1-year low

Cabinet meets today with heavy political, economic agenda

PM takes thinly veiled shots at Nawaz Sharif

Saudi Fund signs $3bn deposit pact with SBP

Tarin likely to become Senator on Dec 20th

Bidders show no interest in tendering process due to PKR slide: Power cos facing equipment shortage

Meeting on appointment of CEC proves inconclusive

Import of ‘virtual pipeline’ to deliver LNG: GGPL awaiting licence from Ogra

Hesco CEO sacked for violation of govt policy, NA panel told

$105m G-B Invest Initiative for sustainable development launched

‘Govt beefs up safety guards’

Read more stories