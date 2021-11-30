ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
China stocks edge lower

Reuters 30 Nov 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks closed down on Monday, as concerns lingered about the newly discovered and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant, while analysts anticipated limited impact on China’s A shares.

The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.2%, to 4,851.42, while the Shanghai Composite Index was flat at 3,562.70 points.

The Omicron coronavirus variant has spread around the world even as more countries imposed travel restrictions to try to seal themselves off.

Guosheng Securities said the new variant has become an uncertainty for markets and investors should remain cautious in the short term and wait for the other shoe to drop.

Zheshang Securities said the new variant would have limited impact on A shares due to China’s strict coronavirus containment measures.

Tourism stocks slumped 3.4% due to a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in China and the new variant.

Real estate developers and energy shares dropped more than 1.2% each.

Coal miners retreated 1% after the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said it has summoned key coal miners for advices on improving coal prices mechanism.

COVID-19-related healthcare stocks rose, jumping as much as 15%, with some companies saying their test kits remained effective for the new variant.

The new energy sub-index and the defence sub-index gained 1.7% and 2.3%, respectively.

