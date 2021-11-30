ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid variant Omicron 'not a cause for panic': Biden

AFP 30 Nov 2021

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Monday told Americans not to "panic" over the newly identified Covid variant Omicron and said he does not foresee new lockdowns or extending travel restrictions for now.

The virus variant, first detected in South Africa but already appearing in multiple countries, "is a cause for concern, not a cause for panic," Biden said.

He stressed that the United States was in a good position to control Omicron's spread without having to resort to lockdowns or more travel bans beyond restrictions already imposed on eight southern African countries.

"We have more tools today to fight the variant than we've ever had before," he said, adding that his chief medical advisor Anthony Fauci expects current vaccines to work against the new variant, with boosters enhancing protection.

"We'll fight this variant with scientific and knowledgeable actions and speed, not chaos and confusion," Biden said in nationally televised remarks from the White House, flanked by Fauci and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Biden promised a "detailed strategy" for the fight against Covid-19 this winter but signaled that Americans will not be subjected to burdensome measures.

"Not with shutdowns or lockdowns, but with more widespread vaccinations, boosters, testing, and more," he said, specifying that he does not see a need now for ordering vaccine or testing mandates on domestic air travel.

The United States, Canada and the European Union have all severely restricted entry of travelers from South Africa and seven other countries in the region. However, Biden also said "I don't anticipate" more travel bans.

"The degree of the spread impacts on whether or not there's a need for any travel restrictions," he said.

Joe Biden COVID Omicron not a cause for panic

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Covid variant Omicron 'not a cause for panic': Biden

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign $3-billion deposit agreement

Best day of 2021: KSE-100 registers 2.76% increase

Pfizer already working on Covid vaccine targeting Omicron: CEO

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits historic low, crosses 176 in inter-bank market

Openers put Pakistan in sight of victory in Bangladesh

Sindh govt should be given permission to regularise illegal constructions: Saeed Ghani

Russia says developing Sputnik Omicron booster

Pakistan's startup PostEx raises $7.1 million

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Read more stories