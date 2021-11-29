ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Gold steadies as COVID variant tempers rate hike expectations

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

Gold steadied near $1,800 an ounce on Monday after the previous week's broad decline, as fears that the new Omicron coronavirus variant could hamper economic recovery tempered expectations for interest rate hikes next year.

Spot gold was little changed at $1,791.97 per ounce by 1306 GMT after ending last week 2.9% lower, its biggest weekly drop since June. US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,792.80.

The prospect of higher rates, which lift the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets, had been weighing on gold, and the market is closely tracking the timeline for the US Federal Reserve to tighten policy.

"If the virus does lead to renewed worries about economic activities, central banks will obviously be caught in between a rock and a hard place because inflation is not going to come down... but growth will, and that leaves them in a very precarious situation," Saxo Bank analyst Ole Hansen said.

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Financial markets slipped sharply on Friday on fears the variant would disrupt the economic recovery from the two-year pandemic.

With new cases of the Omicron variant found in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia, more countries have imposed travel restrictions.

"Gold is taking (its) cue from interest rate expectations," Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at Exinity Group, said.

"Now markets expect only two rate hikes for 2022, down from three. The shift in rate expectations is helping gold gain some ground, but the move is insignificant so far."

Capping gold's moves, the dollar edged higher - making gold more expensive for overseas buyers - and equities regained some composure after sinking last week on fears that the new variant could bring fresh curbs.

Elsewhere, spot silver rose 0.3% to $23.20 per ounce.

Platinum gained 1.5% to $967.50, and palladium climbed 2.1% to $1,783.83.

