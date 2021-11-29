ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,330 Increased By ▲ 1215.89 (2.76%)
KSE30 17,550 Increased By ▲ 516.47 (3.03%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Palm oil ekes out gains as investors weigh Omicron's impact

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended slightly higher on Monday as crude and global markets rebounded from a tumble stoked by the discovery of a new coronavirus variant last week, although concerns over renewed lockdowns kept prices in check.

The benchmark palm oil contract for February delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange closed up 9 ringgit, or 0.19%, to 4,858 ringgit ($1,146.57) a tonne.

"After a slump in broader markets on Friday, commodities and other instruments are trying to stabilise and waiting for the assessment of actual risk to the demand and other aspects due to the spread of the new variant," said Anilkumar Bagani, research head of Mumbai-based vegetable oils broker Sunvin Group.

Palm rebounds on weaker ringgit, costlier US soyoil

The Omicron variant has spread around the world, prompting Japan to close its borders to all foreigners and Australia to review plans to re-open to skilled migrants, even as more countries imposed travel restrictions.

Additional measures could cause more volatility in financial and commodity instruments going forward, Bagani added.

Oil rebounded as some investors viewed Friday's slump on concern about the Omicron variant as overdone, making palm a more attractive option for biodiesel feedstock.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 1.1%, while its palm oil contract lost 1.4%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.7%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market. Deep negative import margins and palm oil's narrow spread over competing edible oils have evaporated fresh buying in destination markets, Bagani said, adding, it could hurt optimism for Malaysia's exports in December if this persists.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research said the contract may ease towards support levels of 4,755-4,775 ringgit a tonne this week, pressured by renewed lockdowns and fears over the Omicron variant.

