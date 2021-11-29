SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

Following a spike in local gas demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on Monday has announced to suspend gas supply to Sindh and Balochistan's CNG sectors till February 15, 2022.

In a statement, SSGC said: “In adherence to the Government of Pakistan approved Gas Load Management Plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral list, it has been decided to suspend gas supplied to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan as per following schedule i.e. from December 1st 2021 (8:00 am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00 pm).”

The company added that the decision to suspend gas supplied to the CNG sector has been taken to make gas available to the domestic customers during the current winter season that has already seen a major spike in demand.

The development comes after SSGC announced to discontinue gas supplies to all captive power plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan.

Gas supplies to CPPs of Sindh, Balochistan to be discontinued

The discontinuation of gas supplies to all these Captive Power Plants (CPPs) was exercised under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs, as the very agreement clearly states: “Gas supply will be provided by the Company on ‘as and when available’ basis only during the period March to November each year.

The consumer will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when Gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the Company will keep the Consumer’s Gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year.”

Gas supply to all these CPPs shall remain discontinued till further orders; however zero-rated export industry including its CPPs along with the fertilizer sector will continue to get the gas.

SSGC said that the volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers .