ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By ▲ 141.44 (3.13%)
BR30 18,804 Increased By ▲ 526.98 (2.88%)
KSE100 45,343 Increased By ▲ 1228.48 (2.78%)
KSE30 17,558 Increased By ▲ 523.66 (3.07%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance SSGC (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) 10.10 Increased By ▲ 1%

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

BR Web Desk Updated 29 Nov 2021

Following a spike in local gas demand, the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) on Monday has announced to suspend gas supply to Sindh and Balochistan's CNG sectors till February 15, 2022.

In a statement, SSGC said: “In adherence to the Government of Pakistan approved Gas Load Management Plan, that places domestic and commercial customers on top of the gas sectoral list, it has been decided to suspend gas supplied to all CNG stations across Sindh and Balochistan as per following schedule i.e. from December 1st 2021 (8:00 am) till February 15, 2022 (10:00 pm).”

The company added that the decision to suspend gas supplied to the CNG sector has been taken to make gas available to the domestic customers during the current winter season that has already seen a major spike in demand.

The development comes after SSGC announced to discontinue gas supplies to all captive power plants of general industries (non-export) across Sindh and Balochistan.

Gas supplies to CPPs of Sindh, Balochistan to be discontinued

The discontinuation of gas supplies to all these Captive Power Plants (CPPs) was exercised under the Gas Sales Agreement (GSA) signed with CPPs, as the very agreement clearly states: “Gas supply will be provided by the Company on ‘as and when available’ basis only during the period March to November each year.

The consumer will make dual firing arrangements to avoid loss of production as and when Gas is not available during March to November and also during December to February when the Company will keep the Consumer’s Gas supply disconnected at his cost, each year.”

Gas supply to all these CPPs shall remain discontinued till further orders; however zero-rated export industry including its CPPs along with the fertilizer sector will continue to get the gas.

SSGC said that the volume of gas curtailed from this arrangement would be diverted to domestic customers .

Sindh Balochistan Winter SSGC CNG station gas supply gas load management plan

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

SSGC suspends gas supply to CNG stations across Sindh, Balochistan till Feb 15

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk, countries must prepare: WHO

Taliban asks EU for help with Afghanistan's airports

Zia Chishti 'resigns as CEO, director at TRG Pakistan'

Pakistani company exports 'first ever' meat consignment to Jordan

Pakistan reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases since April 2020

Oil rebounds on speculation OPEC+ may pause output increase

G7 ministers meet as new Covid strain spreads around the globe

Afridi claims five wickets as Bangladesh set Pakistan 202-run target

Read more stories