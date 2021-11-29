ANL 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.41%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.88%)
ASL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (4.29%)
BOP 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.6%)
BYCO 6.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.69%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.15%)
FFL 11.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.68%)
GGGL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.35%)
GGL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.27%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 17.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.71%)
KAPCO 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.25%)
KEL 3.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
MDTL 2.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.18%)
MLCF 34.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.92%)
NETSOL 98.50 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.29%)
PACE 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.95%)
PAEL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
PIBTL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.29%)
POWER 6.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
PTC 8.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
SNGP 40.71 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (2.65%)
TELE 16.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
TRG 86.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.63%)
UNITY 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 2.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.9%)
BR100 4,618 Increased By ▲ 99.49 (2.2%)
BR30 18,555 Increased By ▲ 277.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 45,047 Increased By ▲ 932.36 (2.11%)
KSE30 17,431 Increased By ▲ 397.43 (2.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,365
17624hr
0.48% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021
Markets

Australian shares extend fall on COVID-19 variant fears

Reuters 29 Nov 2021

Australian shares closed lower on Monday for the second straight session, as the country reported its first cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant over the weekend.

The S&P/ASX 200 index settled 0.54% lower at 7,239.7 after dropping more than 1% in early trade to its lowest in nearly two months.

Australia confirmed two cases of the new Omicron variant on Sunday, putting the country's reopening plans in jeopardy.

Omicron, dubbed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization, is potentially more contagious than previous variants. Experts do not know yet if it will cause more or less severe COVID-19 compared to other strains.

"The global markets sold off last week after the Omicron jolt, and even though we bounced back a little today, markets will be nervous until there is more clarity," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

The mining and tech sectors led the partial recovery from early falls as iron ore prices rose and bond yields declined, while financial and travel stocks bore the brunt of the selling.

A slump in bond yields pulled financial stocks down 1.07% to multi-month lows. Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the country's biggest lender, dropped 1.1%, while the rest of the "Big Four" banks skidded between 0.8% and 1.7%.

Travel stocks dropped to multi-month lows, with airline operator Qantas Airways hitting its weakest level in three months, while online travel websites Flight Centre Travel Group and Webjet slumped as much as 11.3% and 8.4%, respectively.

Major miners rose 0.81% as Chinese iron ore futures rallied, with BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals advancing between 1% and 2.4%.

Technology stocks climbed 0.59% as a sharp retreat in bond yields reduced the cost of borrowing.

Software maker TechnologyOne advanced 3.1%, while network operator Megaport Ltd gained 1.7%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.8% to 12,531.7.

Australian shares

