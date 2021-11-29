ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

APP 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday held a bilateral meeting with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev wherein he reaffirmed Pakistan’s full support for the Trans-Afghan Railway project and assured all possible cooperation for its early realization.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 15th ECO Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat. The talks covered the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, with a special focus on trade and economic relations, and connectivity agenda.

President Alvi underscored the significance of enhancing structured political ties, and fast-tracking trade and economic cooperation by operationalizing Uzbekistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA).

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

He underscored the importance of the urgent need for immediate provision of humanitarian and economic assistance for Afghanistan to avert an economic collapse in the country. He stressed the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets as a priority step in this respect.

Both the leaders agreed to work closely towards strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing cooperation in regional and international fora. The president reiterated the invitation to President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

