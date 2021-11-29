JI chief demands fresh general elections

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq Sunday accused the “establishment” of providing backing for formation of incumbent and former governments in Pakistan and called for a fresh election in the country.

He was addressing a protest rally here at D-Chowk, the JI chief said that the “establishment” should stop interfering in politics “if it wants to avoid public criticism.”

The participants of the JI “youth march” in score of numbers, earlier, reached the D-Chowk by removing the security barricades and chanted slogans against the polices of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

In his address to the participants, Sirajul Haq lashed out at the PTI government, saying that after passing three years in the power, it has been proved that PTI lacks capacity and vision to run the country.

He said that unemployment and inflation are uncontrolled and more than 20 million children are out of schools due to poverty. He said that the ruling elite never paid attention to the common man’s issues whether it was the government of the PTI or by the former PML-N and the PPP.

“The nation must stand for their rights and launch a peaceful struggle to get rid of the ruling elite,” he said, adding that the youth instead of being hopeless, should fight against the “oppressors”. He said the country could not go ahead without sending home the feudal lords and “agents of the status quo”.

He called for a fresh election in the country, accusing the PTI government of taking Pakistan back to 30 years. The JI chief lambasted the PTI government for its “complete failure” to deliver and give any relief to the masses, adding that sugar, wheat and petrol mafia mafias have looted billions of rupees from the people.

He said that the nation is witnessing a new video leaks every day, while Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to “deceive” 220 million people in the name of “change”.

“The people will show mirror to Imran Khan in 2023 elections. It would be the youth of the country who would send him [Imran] back to his home,” he maintained, adding, “Imran Khan could not run an office and how would he run the country?”.

He maintained that PTI government was “imposed” on the people, adding, “tyrants and looters need to leave.”

He also accused Prime Minister Imran Khan of “destroying” the country’s institutions, adding that the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has been “handed over” to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Referring to the skyrocketing inflation, he said that price of flour increased by 80 percent while the prices of medicines increased 12 times. “Saudi Arabia gave $ 4 billion in “charity”, but it has now been revealed that the country would have to repay with interest,” he added.

The JI chief said the people from Karachi to Gwadar were protesting for their rights ‘but the rulers are not willing to listen to their demands.’ He asked the government to address the demands of fishermen of Gwadar and ensure compensation to the Nasla Town victims in Karachi.

He also raised the issue of missing persons, reminding the prime minister of his old promises about the long lingering issue. “The rulers must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan,” he added.

The participants of the march raised slogans against the anti-youth policies of the government. Reminding the prime minister his promise to create 10 million jobs, the protesters marched from Embassy Road to D-Chowk and vowed to continue struggle for their rights until the rulers ensure provision of their rights.

