Minister steps up criticism of PML-N

PIND DADAN KHAN: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the aim of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was to pressurize national institutions including judiciary by releasing what he called ‘fake videos’.

Addressing a public meeting in Pind Dadankhan, he said, the fake videos are leaked before the proceedings of corruption cases against PML-N leadership. He said that a video had gone viral showing those who used the slogan of ‘Vote ko Izzat Do’ purchasing votes for Rs2000 each which was a shameful and detestable act.

Fawad said the PML-N was worried over the use of electronic voting machine (EVM) in the next general elections because they always came into power through electoral fraud and rigging. He said he himself had contested a bye election from NA- 67 in 2016 in which the PML-N used undemocratic tactics in the same manner and tried to buy votes.

He hoped that the Election Commission of Pakistan would take notice on the viral video of PML-N and take appropriate action. He said, PML-N had won the 1990 general election through massive rigging and the Supreme Court had given a verdict against them. He advised PML-N leaders Maryam Nawaz and Captain Safdar to start film making business, as politics was not their cup of tea.

He said that Army soldiers defend country’s borders and they were always ready to sacrifice their lives in line of duty.

The minister said properties of Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz were disclosed in Panama Papers leaks. He said that Maryam Nawaz had claimed that she had no property even in Pakistan but she not only had properties in Pakistan but in London also. He said that Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz had no proof of purchase of those properties. Fawad asked Sharifs, if they had receipts and money trail, they should present them to the court; otherwise, either they would have to return the looted national wealth or go to jail.

The minister said that Pakistan had no leader of the calibre of Imran Khan who had vote bank from Karachi to Torkham and from Gawadar to Khunjrab. He said that Imran Khan was the only leader who could transform Pakistan into a prosperous country. He said that the PTI was the only political party which was the symbol of federation and Imran Khan was the only leader who did not talk about sectarianism and provincialism, but only Pakistan. Apart from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), no political party was in a position to field its candidates in all the national and provincial assembly constituencies, he claimed.

He said that PPP was no more party of Benazir Bhutto, it was now party of Zardari, shrunk to Interior Sindh, and PML-N has also lost vast support.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government will not only complete its five years term but it would win the next elections as well as there was no rival of Imran Khan in the political arena.

He said that the main cause of inflation in the country was corruption of the past rulers. The country was facing economic problems due to corruption in the past, said the minister adding the issue of high prices of commodities would be overcome soon. He assured the gathering that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country will move on the path of development and prosperity.

He said, during past three years Pind Dadan Khan has been changed because of PTI government’s many projects. For Pind Dadan Khan, he said projects worth Rs.61 billion were approved during three years of PTI rule. The Rs43 billion Jalalpur canal project will irrigate millions of acres of land in the area, said Chaudhry Fawad. He said that the first phase of the project would be completed in March 2023 and water supply for irrigation would start.

He said that the first Phase of Lillah- Jhelum dual carriageway from Pind Dadan Khan to Lillah and its second phase from Misri More to Sanghoi will be completed by April next year. He said, he had asked the people of the area not to sell their lands, and now due to development works in the area, the prices of lands have increased considerably. He said that now facilities of educational institutions were also being provided for children in the area. He said with the establishment of schools and colleges, children would not have to go to other areas for higher education.

Dignitaries of the area addressing the public meeting appreciated the efforts of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain for the development of the constituency. They said that during the 50-year history of the constituency, no other leader had taken so much steps for the development of the area. They said, Fawad Hussain was their choice, and under his patronage this region would move towards development and prosperity.

Leading political and social figure of the area and Auditor General of Punjab Chaudhry Faisal also addressed the meeting.