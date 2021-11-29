ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Census 2017 most controversial census: PPP Senator

PPI 29 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Referring to news items in the media about proceedings of the 3rd progress meeting on the 7th Population and Housing Census 2022, the digital census, Senator Taj Haider, Member Core Committee of the Pakistan Peoples’ Party, has pointed out that the key issue of methodology of the count had been conveniently by-passed by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

According to a statement on Sunday, Haider said that Census 2017 had become most controversial because population had been counted on de-jure basis through which persons migrating from their original provinces to another province had been counted in the population of their original provinces where they had migrated from and not in the province where they were residing at the time of census. As a result Sindh as well as many other areas in the country had been undercounted in the controversial census 2017.

The 24th Amendment to the Constitution which permitted elections 2018 to be held on provisional figures of Census 2017 was blocked in the Senate of Pakistan till an agreement for correcting the controversial figures was signed between all political parties of the Senate.

The agreement envisaged a supervisory census commission of expert demographers with a single member from each province and the Federation and a de-facto counting methodology which counted “all members of a household present in a house on that day” for a post enumeration survey in 5% randomly selected population blocks.

Signatories to this agreement included Senator Azam Swati who was the Senate Parliamentary leader of PTI at that time. This agreement which has been quoted in many summaries for the CCI and the relevant correspondence on its implementation is present in the record of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics. Formation of a representative census commission and de-facto counting methodology as agreed between all political parties in the said agreement remains crucial for the transparency and acceptability of the planned census 2022.

Adherence to the constitutional requirement of Article 154 of keeping provinces fully on board in ‘supervision and control over related institutions’ is highly important for overcoming existing trust deficit between the Federation and provinces.

The use of digital templates makes it extremely convenient to transmit online, data of every household right at the time of its being entered, to provincial statistical bureaus or to any other provincial department which any provincial government may nominate for keeping simultaneous record and for verifying the correctness of the count by using established statistical methodology.

Senator Taj Haider hoped that for once efforts shall be made to create consensus according to the constitutional requirements on issues of national importance.

2017 census Senator Taj Haider PPP senator 2017 most controversial census

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Census 2017 most controversial census: PPP Senator

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories