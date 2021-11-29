ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Economy and trade: Alvi, Raisi call for regular Pakistan-Iran bilateral interactions

APP 29 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday underscored the importance of regular convening of bilateral mechanisms between Pakistan and Iran for trade and economy, also emphasizing the utilization of barter trade mechanism.

The bilateral and regional ties were discussed in a meeting between President Dr Arif Alvi and his Iranian counterpart Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, on the sidelines of the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Ashgabat.

President Alvi congratulated President Raisi on assuming the office of the President of Iran after his victory in recent elections. He underlined that Pakistan considered Iran as an important Muslim neighbour and brother based on deep-rooted historical, linguistic, religious and cultural linkages between the two countries.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction on the regular high-level interactions which had reinforced different avenues of bilateral cooperation. President Alvi highlighted that Pakistan accorded highest priority to shift geo-economic prosperity and regional connectivity agenda.

He expressed satisfaction at the recent operationalization of International Road Transport (TIR) shipments from Pakistan to Turkey and Azerbaijan, which would be beneficial for the entire ECO region. President Alvi thanked Iran’s consistent support to the Kashmir cause, particularly from the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei.

On regional situation, particularly in the context of Afghanistan, President Alvi noted the increased convergence of views among the neighbouring countries. He emphasised the need for closely coordinated approach to achieve shared objectives of a peaceful, stable and prosperous Afghanistan.

He laid emphasis on urgent provision of humanitarian and economic assistance to alleviate the sufferings of people of Afghanistan. He stressed on the de-freezing of Afghanistan’s financial assets in this respect.

President Alvi reiterated the invitation for a bilateral visit to Pakistan to President Raisi at his earliest convenience. The two leaders agreed to stay engaged on all issues of mutual interest.

President Dr Arif Alvi Pakistan and Iran trade and economy Seyed Ebrahim Raisi ECO in Ashgabat

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Economy and trade: Alvi, Raisi call for regular Pakistan-Iran bilateral interactions

PM orders half-yearly price projections for fuel, power

Trans-Afghan railway project: Pakistan reaffirms its support

FBR seizes sugar bags over ‘violations’

ECO region: President emphasises need for improving trade, investment

Sensitive data of taxpayers at stake: FTO asks PRAL to upgrade security benchmarks

ECP takes notice of ‘vote-buying’ video

Emergence of ‘Omicron’: People should follow SOPs seriously: NCOC

Competition Appellate Tribunal becomes fully functional

CAA notifies fresh travel ban

Iran, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan sign gas swap deal

Read more stories