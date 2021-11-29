ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Office bearers’ appointments in APCAA: Allegations levelled against APCAA office-bearers

Recorder Report 29 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Allegations of submitting fake documents and misusing powers have been levelled on the acting chairman and secretary general (SG) of All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) for the appointments of association’s acting office bearers.

In a complaint submitted at Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Directorate General of Trade Organisation (DGTO) by one of the directors of the association, the acting chairman and secretary general of the association were alleged of submitting letter of retirement and induction of some directors at SECP without calling meeting of the directors and executive committee on specific agenda and consent of directors.

The complainant alleged that the acting chairman and secretary general of APCAA were misusing the powers under the patronisation of newly appointed acting office bearers of executive committee.

The complainant further accused the acting chairman and secretary general of APCAA for the submission of retirements of three directors on letterheads of the association with fake signatures and thumb impressions of the directors.

Keeping the situation in view, the complainant requested the authorities to verify the signatures and thumb impressions on submitted resignation letters from NADRA and legal action should be taken against the acting chairman and secretary general, if they were found guilty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

