PEDO to complete small hydel power projects by June 2022

PESHAWAR: Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (PEDO) is going to complete three hydel power projects of 62.8 megawatt capacity by June 2022. These projects include 10.2 MW Jabori, 11.2 MW Karora and 40.8 MW Koto Hydro Power Project would be completed at a cost of Rs. 3798 million, Rs.4620 million and Rs.13998 million respectively. These projects on completion would generate annual revenue of Rs. 2.73 billion cumulatively.

According to senior officials of PEDO work on other four important projects was also in progress including 84 MW Mataltan Hydro Power Project, 69 MW Lavi, 10 MW Chapri Charkhel and 6.5 MW Barando Hydro Power Project which would be completed at a cost of Rs. 22000 million, Rs. 20087 million, Rs. 4378 million and Rs. 4195 million respectively. On completion, these projects are expected to generate annual revenue of Rs. 6 billion cumulatively.

The organization is executing 300 MW Balakot Hydropower project, 88 MW Gabral Kalam and 157 MW Madain Hydropower projects with foreign assistance, which would be completed at estimated cost of Rs. 85 billion, Rs. 39 billion and Rs. 82 billion respectively. PEDO is also working on Mini Micro Hydropower projects and in first phase of the project, a total of 328 feasible projects were identified out of which 281 Mini-Micro Hydropower projects have been completed so far. While under the second phase of the project, progress on a number of new Micro Hydropower projects was underway.

A Project Management Consultants have been hired for the construction of 317 Micro Hydropower projects on streams in Malakand and Hazara Divisions, and 43 Micro Hydropower Projects on Canals in other parts of the province. Similarly, under the solarization projects, seven various schemes were in progress. under the project solarization of 4000 mosques in the province, 2956 mosques have been solarized so far whereas solarization of remaining mosques would also be completed by June next year with the total estimated cost of Rs. 2.4 million.

Work on 13 solar mini grid stations in the newly merged districts were also in progress. This project would be completed by June 2022 with the cost of Rs. 757 million. Besides, consultant has been hired for the solarization of mosques and other worship places in merged areas. The project would be completed by November 2022 with the total cost of Rs. 450 million.

