Prices of essential kitchen items still quite high

PESHAWAR: Prices of essential kitchen items, including live chicken/meat, vegetable, cooking oil/ghee, pulses, flour, fruits and confectionaries have remained ‘sky-rocketed’ in the local market, according to a survey conducted by Business Recorder here on Sunday.

A one-kg live chicken is being sold at Rs241/- while a dozen of farm eggs are being available at Rs180-190/- and Rs200/- in the local market, the survey noted.

However, the survey noted the price of sugar remained unchanged as available at Rs106/- and Rs110/- per kg in the retail market. Despite the decrease in sugar rates, the survey noted that prices of all confectionery items are still selling at high rates, citing reason for rising prices of maiden (fine flour) as 50-kg sacs are being sold at Rs 6,000/- in the wholesale market, the survey noted.

Similarly, a dozen of hen eggs are being sold at Rs280-300/- per dozen. Flour prices remained unchanged in the local market as 80-kg sac was available at Rs 7000/- while 85 kg bag at Rs 7400-7500/-, forcing the bread makers (tandoor) to sell Roti at Rs-15 and Rs20-30, according to the survey. It added the retail price of a 20-kg flour is being sold at Rs 1250-1300/- and Rs 1400/-, Fresh milk is being sold at Rs150-160/- per litre while yogurt was being available at Rs120-140/- per kg, the survey noted. According to a survey, the prices of food grains/pulses have surged up in the local market.

Prices of different brands/qualities cooking oil and ghee remained high-side in the local market as available within range of Rs250-280 and Rs320-350 and Rs360 per kg/litre, the survey revealed.

Good quality rice (sela) is being sold at Rs160/- per kg against the price of Rs150/- per kg while toota rice (sela) was available at Rs100 per kg against the price of Rs80/- per kg.

Dal channa was being sold at Rs300/- per kg, dal mash at Rs260-270/- per kg, white channe (big size) at Rs200/- per kg, Khara red bean at Rs200 per kg, dal masoor Rs200/- per kg, Dal chilka green at Rs200 per kg, moonge at Rs170/- per kg.

Likewise, it added, white lobiya at Rs200/- per kg, big-size white-channa small size at Rs160/- per kg, dhoti dal at Rs270/- per kg, dal masoor at Rs200/- per kg while dal chilka (black) was being sold at Rs250/- per kg.

Prices of tomatoes are yet not stabilized as selling at exorbitant rates at Rs150-160/- per kg in the local market, the survey noted. A one-kg onion is being sold at Rs70/- per kg.

Garlic is being sold at Rs250-260/- per kg, green chili at Rs160/- per kg, cucumber at Rs50/- per kg, the survey noted. It added prices of other veggies have touched a new peak in the local market as peas is being sold at Rs160-180/- per kg, arvi at Rs120/- per kg, capsicum at Rs250/- per kg, red-coloured potatoes were being sold at Rs90/- per kg, while white-coloured potatoes were available at Rs50-60/- per kg.

According to the survey, arvi is being sold at Rs120/- per kg, karela (bitter gourd) at Rs150/- per kg, lady finger at Rs120/- per kg, tinda at Rs80/- per kg, kado at Rs70/- per kg, turnip at Rs70/- per kg, Spanish at Rs30/- per bundle, cucumber at Rs60/- per kg, lemon at Rs120/- per kg, green chili at Rs150/- per kg, cauliflower at Rs90-100/- per kg, while cabbage at Rs80/- per kg, bringle at Rs60/- per kg.

The survey noted that the prices of fruits are completely out of the purchasing power of the common man in the local market. Golden coloured apples are being sold at Rs150/- per kg, the survey said.

Similarly, it added that bananas available at Rs 60-80/-, guava was being sold at Rs100-120/- per kg, pomegranate at Rs200-250/- per kg, persimmons (amlok) at Rs100-120/- per kg, grapes at Rs150-200/- and Rs250/- per kg.

