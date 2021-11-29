ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,709
524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,284,189
30324hr
0.82% positivity
Sindh
475,248
Punjab
442,950
Balochistan
33,479
Islamabad
107,626
KPK
179,928
Djokovic’s Serbia stunned by Germany, Medvedev leads Russians to victory

AFP 29 Nov 2021

PARIS: Novak Djokovic and Nikola Cacic lost a dramatic deciding tie-break in their doubles rubber as Serbia suffered a shock defeat by Germany in the Davis Cup Finals, while Daniil Medvedev helped the Russian Tennis Federation to an opening win.

World number one Djokovic had drawn Serbia level in their second group-stage tie by beating Jan-Lennard Struff after Filip Krajinovic’s loss to Dominik Koepfer.

But the 20-time Grand Slam singles champion and Cacic slipped to a 7-6 (7/5), 3-6, 7-6 (7/5) defeat by Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who got over the line on their third match point in Innsbruck.

The matches in Austria are being played behind closed doors due to new coronavirus restrictions in the country.

Germany will qualify for the quarter-finals from Group F if they can beat Austria on Sunday, which would leave Serbia waiting to see if they progress as one of the two best runners-up.

Djokovic is hoping to cap a brilliant season, which saw him only miss out on a calendar Grand Slam with defeat by Medvedev in the US Open final, by helping his country win the Davis Cup for the first time since 2010.

The Russians, among the title favourites, made a perfect start to their campaign with a 3-0 victory over Ecuador.

World number five Andrey Rublev overcame a second-set blip against 291st-ranked Roberto Quiroz to win 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 in the opening rubber in Madrid.

Medvedev then ensured his team would win the tie by thrashing Emilio Gomez 6-0, 6-2 in under an hour.

Gomez was given a huge cheer by the crowd when he finally got on the board in the eighth game.

“I was ready for it,” said the world number two. “I wanted to keep it clean from the first to the last point of the match.

“I’m really happy to bring a point to the team.”

Rublev and Australian Open semi-finalist Aslan Karatsev completed the whitewash by taking the doubles rubber against Gonzalo Escobar and Diego Hidalgo 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Italy became the first team to reach the last eight, backing up their win over the United States by seeing off Colombia to wrap up top spot in Group E.

Lorenzo Sonego fought back to edge out Nicolas Mejia 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-2, before Jannik Sinner brushed aside Daniel Elahi Galan 7-5, 6-0.

Serbia Medvedev Djokovic’s

