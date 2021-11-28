Gwadar needs separate authority to resolve civic issues: Mandviwalla

GWADAR: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that there was a need for a separate administrative authority for Gwadar city for provision of water, electricity, gas, and sanitation facilities, and for that purpose, the Committee would write to the prime minister.

Senator Mandviwalla expressed these views, while talking to media during the Committee’s Gwadar visit.

He said that the local people of Gwadar city are suffering a lot due to the lack of drinking water, sanitation, gas, and road infrastructure facilities due to overlapping of federal and provincial government administrations.

Mandviwalla said that the local people would not stop protest and sit-ins, if we do not give ownership and provide basic facilities of life to them.

He said that Gwadar is facing a big challenge of lack of electricity, gas, and water supply facilities, and the lives of the people would not be comfortable if we did not address these issues. He said that the government must take serious steps to resolve these issues.

CPEC projects: Mandviwalla for appointing focal person

He said that the investors have also reservations over security and other basic facilities. He said that there is need of completion of infrastructure of Gwadar city to attract investors. He said that after the presentation of the Committee, the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects were slow downed due to the COVID-19. He said that China and Pakistan are determined to continue the development projects.

He said that we have great hope from newly-appointed Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor and he has established good working relations with all stakeholders.

He said that the coronavirus has reduced and now Khalid Mansoor would focus on the CPEC projects.

However, Khalid Mansoor said, while talking to media that Gwadar port has huge potential and it could become the best port of the world. He said that two free industrial zones are being established in Gwadar. He said that one free industrial zone consists of 60 acres of land, while second, industrial zone which is being established in the second phase of the CPEC is more than 37 times big. He said that our first priority is to establish industrial zones under the CPEC.

He said that multiple companies have purchased plots and 10 China companies are already operational. He said that approval of 300MW power plant has been given from Pakistan side, while we are awaiting approval from the Chinese side. We are trying our level best to get approval from China to start work on the power plant.

He said that we would soon provide facilities of water and power to the citizens of Gwadar and hoped these facilities would be provided before the summer season.

He said that once again, momentum in CPEC projects has been created and multiple projects would be completed.

Answering a question, he said that we are resolving the issues of water, electricity, and gas. He said that vocational training of local students has been completed. He said that Eastbay Expressway, main artery of Gwadar Port, is in final stage and it would be completed in three months. He said that Pak-China Friendship Hospital and international airport of Gwadar are under construction.

He said that Gwadar Port is operational now.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021