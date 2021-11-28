SAU becomes first ‘smart campus’ in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) became the first ‘Smart Campus’ in the province; Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Tanzila Umi Habiba inaugurated the system along with SAU Vice Chancellor.

SAU became the first “Smart Campus” in the province, as with the support of the Higher Education Commission the entire university has been connected to the Internet.

The System was inaugurated by Tanzila Umi Habiba, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Information Science and Technology, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor SAU and Nazaeer Hussain, Director General Higher Education Commission at IT new Building.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri, Vice Chancellor, said that it was an honour for the Sindh Agriculture University to become the first “Smart Campus” of Sindh Province, “7000 users affiliated with teachers, researchers and administration will be connected to the smart campus,” he added.

Dr Marri said that records of university admissions, examinations and administration would be digitized, thus classrooms, libraries, seminars and conferences would also be connected to the Internet and the university would be connected to national and international academic and research institutions.

He said the world’s modern science curriculum will be easily accessible to students, while the textbooks approved for the university are being scanned and uploaded on their website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021