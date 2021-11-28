ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
Nov 28, 2021
Pakistan

MQM-P decides to protest against new LG law in Sindh

INP 28 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has decided on Saturday to strongly resist the new Local Government (LG) law approved by the Sindh government.

Following the approval of a new LG law in Sindh, MQM-P mulled over options to show resistance by organising protests, hunger strikes, march towards the Sindh Assembly and other political moves, sources.

The political party summoned its general workers’ session to review the current situation. The central leadership of MQM-P will finalise the strategy after holding consultations with the party workers.

On Friday, the Sindh Assembly had unanimously passed Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2021. Sindh Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussian Shah had presented the bill in the provincial assembly.

Opposition parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) had opposed the new Local Government Bill.

The bill was moved in the assembly after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari approved the new LG system.

Under the new bill, District Councils and Municipal Corporations (DMCs) will be abolished in Karachi and a town system would be restored in each division of the province. Karachi will be divided into more than 25 towns under the new LG system, according to a bill.

The new local government system will give more powers to elected mayor and union council chairman, according to a draft.

Sources said that recommendations of opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) were made part of new Local Bodies Bill.

