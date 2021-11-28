Apparel industry facing shortage of trained, skilled workers: PRGMEA

LAHORE: Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) has said the apparel industry is facing problems due to shortage of trained and skilled industrial workers, appealing the government to revise age limit of workers. In this way the youth would have the opportunity to work in a pleasant atmosphere of export industry, besides restraining the menace of bonded labor in the country.

PRGMEA North Zone chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin said that about 11 million children in Pakistan perform domestic tasks and work in agriculture sector. Other children work alongside their families as bonded laborers in the brick industry, hotels and garages under very pathetic and poor conditions.

The use of this type of menace can be curtailed by providing jobs to the young workers in the export industry if the provincial government makes amendment in labour laws and revises the age limit of laborers for the industrial sector.

He said that the country still has the worst form of child labor which includes hazardous work that can damage children’s health and development, putting their lives at risk.

They cannot be stopped from earning their bread and butter, however, they can be provided a healthy, clean and honorable atmosphere where they could earn and enhance their skill for further development and progress.

Sheikh Luqman mentioned that sustainability in economic and social growth is related to the employment opportunities. He linked job opportunities with the skills enhancement, which can be attained only in the industry. More the people are technically trained in the industry, more they have the chances to be recruited in reputable organizations, he stressed.

“Our value-added textile sector is facing a shortage of skilled labour and amendment in labour laws in this regard will help address it by providing trained skilled labour force.” This will prove to be a great step of the government, which will not only strengthen the industry but it will also help increase the progress of the country’s economy, he added.

PRGMEA regional chairman said that Pakistan garments industry has not taken full advantage of access to EU market, as the garments sector is facing 90 percent shortage of skilled manpower. The government needs to collaborate with the industry to identify the areas where trained and skilled manpower is needed to enhance share of Pakistan in the global garments export market.

