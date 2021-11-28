Prices of essential kitchen items show mix trend

ISLAMABAD: Prices of essential kitchen items excluding sugar, eggs, and chicken have witnessed an increasing trend during this week past as compared with the previous week, a survey carried out by Business Recorder revealed here on Saturday.

The survey observed chicken price went down from Rs 9,800 per 40kg in the wholesale market to Rs 8,800 per 40kg, while in retail, chicken is being sold at Rs240-250 per kg against Rs270 per kg, and chicken meat price went down from Rs390 per kg to Rs360 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed a reduction from Rs 5,500 per carton to Rs 5,300 per carton, which in retail are being sold at Rs185 per dozen against Rs190 per dozen.

With the offset of winter, firewood prices went up from Rs800 per 40kg to Rs850 per 40kg, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) price in retail went up from Rs260 per kg to Rs270 per kg, while 15kg LPG cylinder is being sold at Rs 3,400 per cylinder. LPG in hilly areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan is being sold in the range of Rs280 per kg to Rs300 per kg. Best quality cooking oil Dalda prices went up from Rs400 per litre pack to Rs405 per pack, while B-grade cooking oil brands like Phool prices jumped up from Rs 4,500 per carton to Rs 4,600 per carton, which in retail is being sold at Rs300 per 900 gram pack against Rs280 per pack of 900 grams.

Ghee and cooking oil prices since December 2020 are on the rise as during this period the best quality ghee/cooking oil price have witnessed an increase of Rs155 per kg from Rs250 per kg to Rs405 per kg, while B-grade ghee/cooking oil price increased by Rs140 per pack of 900grams from Rs160 to Rs300 per pack.

During the week under review wheat flour prices remained stable as good quality wheat flour bag of 15kg is available at Rs 1,100 per 15kg, which in retail is being sold at Rs 1,220 per bag. While the government-sponsored wheat flour bag of 20kg price remained stable at Rs 1,140 per bag.

Sugar price which three weeks ago has reached all time high mark of Rs 7,600 per 50kg bag witnessed further reduction from Rs 5,200 per 50kg bag to Rs 4,550 per bag, which in retail is being sold at Rs100 per kg against Rs110-120 per kg.

Mutton price during the week under review witnessed further increase as it went up from Rs 1,400 per kg to Rs 1,450 per kg, while beef prices remained stable at Rs800 per kg, beef with bones at Rs650 per kg.

Entire range of pulses prices witnessed an increase as fine quality maash went up by Rs10 per kg from Rs280 per kg to Rs290 per kg, best quality lentil from Rs190 per kg to Rs200 per kg. Best quality bean lentil from Rs280 per kg to Rs290 per kg, masoor from Rs190 per kg to Rs200 per kg, best quality whole gram from Rs180 per kg to Rs200 per kg, and moong price is stable at Rs140 per kg.

