NEW YORK: The US Agriculture Department set the prevailing world market price for upland cotton at 102.65 cents per lb, effective from 8:01 a.m. Eastern Time Nov. 26, through Midnight Eastern Time on Thursday, Dec. 2.

The price is adjusted to US quality and location for Strict Low Middling, 1-1/16 inch upland cotton.

The report was delayed due to the federal Thanksgiving Day holiday on Nov. 25.

The next announcement will be on Thursday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. Eastern Time.