Volume of business improves on cotton market

Recorder Report 28 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Spot Rate on Saturday remained unchanged at Rs 17500 per maund. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told that market remained bearish and the trading volume remained low. He also told that that rate of quality cotton rate reached at the highest level of Rs 18000 per maund while the rate of Phutti reached at Rs 8800 per 40 kg.

He said rate of cotton in Sindh remained between Rs 14500 to Rs 18000 per maund and the rate of cotton in Punjab was registered at Rs 16500 to Rs 18000 per maund. The rate of the new crop of Phutti in Sindh was remained between Rs 5500 to Rs 7,500 per 40 kg. While Phutti prices in Punjab were between Rs 5,500 to Rs 8300 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton in Balochistan were remained at Rs 15500 to 17,500 per maund while Phutti prices were remained in between Rs 6,300 to 6900 per maund, said Naseem Usman. The rate of Banola in Sindh was in between Rs 1600 to Rs 2000 per maund. While in Punjab rates of Banola were in between Rs 1,750 to Rs 2,200 per maund.

As many as 400 bales of Panu Aqil were sold at Rs 18000 per maund, 100 bales of Khair Pur were sold at Rs 15800 to Rs 16000 per maund, 400 bales of Sarkand were sold at Rs 16100 per maund, 5400 bales of Kot Sabzal were sold at Rs 18200 per maund, 500 bales of Lodhran were sold at Rs 17400 per maund, 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 16500 per maund and 400 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 15500 per maund.

