Fawad, Rameez discuss promotion of cricket, other matters

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the importance of sports cannot be undermined in today’s life, as it inculcates spirit to fight the challenges.

He was talking to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Rameez Raja here on Saturday.

The PCB chief shared his future plans with the minister to bring international cricket in Pakistan. He briefed the minister about the under-19 cricket and the talent hunt programme of the PCB.

Fawad Hussain said: “Prime Minister Imran Khan has the vision to promote sports to achieve the higher national objectives, and his leadership will prove to be an ideal for the younger generations.”

The minister asked the PCB chairman to engage the corporate sector to support the training modules for the talented youth as a social responsibility. He said that PTV and PCB would have to work together for promotion of cricket. The meeting was attended by PTV Managing Director (MD) Aamer Manzoor and other higher officials of the PCB and the PTV.