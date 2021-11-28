PHMA, Hive Technologies hold seminar for exporters

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) in collaboration with Hive Technologies organized an introductory seminar for exporters on Alibaba.com at PHMA House Faisalabad.

Mian Kashif Zia, Chairman PHMA North Zone said that Alibaba.com is a leading global wholesale trading platform providing direct business services to millions of buyers and suppliers around the world.

He said that most of the businesses have been shifted from virtual to e-commerce due to the pandemic. He said that Alibaba.com has been playing an instrumental role in connecting millions of buyers and suppliers online so that they could grow their business in a highly efficient and profitable way.

Former senior vice chairman, while giving a brief introduction of PHMA, said that it is an apex body of Knitwear & Hosiery Garments.

“It has more than 2000 members on its roll, comprising large, medium and small enterprises across the country”, he said and added that this sector is producing highly value added products and contributing more than US 3.8 billion dollars towards national exchequer. He said that PHMA also has offices in Faisalabad, Lahore, Sialkot and Karachi.

Song Song, Country Manager Pakistan and Jesse Lee, Channel Manager of Alibaba.com said that Alibaba.com is a trading platform which provides web portal to buyers and sellers for doing business online so that people could be provided with the necessities at their doorsteps.

Saad Mehmood Khawaja, CEO of Hive Technologies said that the world is now moving towards digital marketing and almost all the countries of the world are working on B2B E-Commerce which is playing a key role in the promotion of online businesses.

He said that Hive Technologies is the first company in Pakistan at Faisalabad level to provide Alibaba.com services. He said that unfortunately the business community of Faisalabad is not on this portal while the business community of Sialkot is fully benefiting from it.

He said that his registration fee in Pakistan is much lower than other countries so we should take advantage of this opportunity and if exporters need any help, they could contact it.

Zohaib Khalid CEO ZK International and Abdul Rehman CEO Talia Apparels shared their experiences and success stories with other members on Alibaba.com.

Later, former vice chairman PHMA offered a vote of thanks and said that session was very informative and useful. He hoped that the business community of Faisalabad would also benefit from this portal.

