Gilgit-Baltistan judge Rana Shamim was a member of PML-N, claims Fawad

Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry claimed on Saturday that former Gilgit-Baltistan chief judge Rana Shamim was a member of the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) who was appointed as a chief judge.

Talking to reporters in Islamabad, Fawad said the judiciary should investigate the issue of authenticity of the affidavit of former chief justice of Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim against former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

IHC issues notices to Rana Shamim & others

Talking about the PML-N's leadership, Fawad said Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz look to sabotage proceedings.

"Whenever cases against Nawaz and Maryam reach the final changes, there is an attempt to sabotage them," he alleged.

He said that the PML-N has become "habitual of making fraudulent audios and videos".

"If Maryam Nawaz believes that bogus audios will strengthen her case, she should go to court," he said.