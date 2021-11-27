ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,704
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,886
41124hr
0.92% positivity
Sindh
475,097
Punjab
442,876
Balochistan
33,471
Islamabad
107,601
KPK
179,888
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia's Cummins not interested in white-ball captaincy

Reuters 27 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Pat Cummins is focused on doing justice to his appointment as Australia's new test captain and believes limited-overs leadership would be "too much" for him, the 28-year-old said on Saturday.

Cummins is the first Australia paceman to lead the team in 65 years after Tim Paine stood down earlier this month following a "sexting" scandal.

Limited-over skipper Aaron Finch led Australia to their maiden Twenty20 World Cup title earlier this month, and Cummins reckoned split-captaincy suited them.

"It's probably too early to say, mainly because I start this role and see where we go," Cummins was quoted as saying by the Australian Associated Press.

"My gut feeling and preference at the moment is to have separate captains.

"I think it's too much to ask, certainly of me. I'd love to just concentrate on test cricket.

"Aaron's doing a fantastic job," Cummins said, saying it was best to have "someone who can take the white-ball squad teams to make it their own, take it in their own direction".

"At the moment I'm purely focused on tests, that will stay the same" for the foreseeable future.

Cummins named Australia Test captain as Paine takes break

Finch, 35, is keen to lead the team at least until the 50-overs World Cup in India in 2023, after which Australia may need to find his successor.

Cummins, who has insisted he does not want to miss test cricket, said he has been flooded with messages since landing the test captain's role but the feeling had not sunk in yet.

"Probably not fully," he said after a practice session on the Gold Coast.

"I think until I walk out at the Gabba and see a big home crowd, pull on the Baggy Green (cap) and go out for the toss - that's when it'll probably hit me. It's a bit of a weird feeling."

The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane will host the first Ashes test against England from Dec. 8. Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Perth are the other venues of the five-match series.

Pat Cummins white ball captaincy

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Australia's Cummins not interested in white-ball captaincy

Provincial surplus helps government contain Q1 fiscal deficit

Pakistan condemns Indian RSS chief’s provocative, irresponsible remarks

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

PIA announces flight schedule for Saudi Arabia amid ease in restrictions

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers Mobile Termination Rates to Rs0.5 per min from January

Xiaomi to open car plant in Beijing with annual output of 300,000 vehicles

Thailand bans entry from 8 African countries over COVID Omicron variant

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

Read more stories