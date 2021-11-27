President to attend 15th summit of ECO in Ashgabat on 28th

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will pay an official visit to Turkmenistan to attend the 15th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) being held in Ashgabat on November 28, 2021, Foreign Office said.

The president will address the plenary session of the Summit and he will also hold bilateral meetings with participating leaders on the sidelines of the ECO Summit.

The ECO is a regional economic trade and development organization established in 1985. Pakistan, Iran, and Turkey are its founding members.

