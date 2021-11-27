ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

References against Shehbaz, son: hearing adjourned

Recorder Report 27 Nov 2021

LAHORE: An accountability court on Friday adjourned to December 13 hearing of money laundering reference against Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz due to unavailability of their counsel.

Presiding Judge Naseem Ahmad Virk deferred the hearing till December 13 and directed the NAB to present its witnesses for cross examination.

Another accountability court also adjourned hearings of Ramzan Sugar Mills and Ashiana-i-Iqbal Housing Scheme references against Shehbaz, Hamza and others till December 13. Earlier, an associate of the counsel told the court that defence counsel Amjad Pervez was out of the country and would return on December 9.

Shehbaz and Hamza were also present in the court. The NAB alleged that the family members and benamidars of Shehbaz Sharif received fake foreign remittances of billions in their personal bank accounts. In addition to these remittances, billions of rupees were laundered by way of foreign pay orders, which were deposited in personal bank accounts of his sons Hamza and Suleman, the bureau added.

Shahbaz, his wife Nusrat and son Hamza had been indicted in the case. Being out of the country, Nusrat joined the trial proceedings through a pleader with the permission of the court.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif accountability court Hamza Shehbaz Ramzan Sugar Mills

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

References against Shehbaz, son: hearing adjourned

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories