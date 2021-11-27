ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinions

Land grab: who’s going to bell the cat?

27 Nov 2021

Describing the retrieval of forest land from land grabbers and encroachers as the government’s priority, the prime minister has rightly asked the authorities concerned to take urgent steps with a view to multiplying the country’s forest cover through forestation on the encroached land. That land grab is a swift acquisition of property by fraud or force is a major problem in the country.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, land grabbing is a serious issue that adversely affects the environment, economy and human rights.

The government is therefore required to frame a law aimed at drastically reducing the incidence of the land grab menace. The opposition parties must lend a helping hand to the government in the passage of a bill in this regard. The fact, however, is that land mafia is a nexus comprising politicians, criminals, property dealers and corrupt government officials. Therefore, a question that needs an answer is: who’s going to bell the cat?

Aslam Dareshak, Rojhan, Punjab

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

UNITED NATIONS land mafia Food and Agriculture Organization

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Land grab: who’s going to bell the cat?

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories