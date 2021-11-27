Land grab: who’s going to bell the cat?

Describing the retrieval of forest land from land grabbers and encroachers as the government’s priority, the prime minister has rightly asked the authorities concerned to take urgent steps with a view to multiplying the country’s forest cover through forestation on the encroached land. That land grab is a swift acquisition of property by fraud or force is a major problem in the country.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, land grabbing is a serious issue that adversely affects the environment, economy and human rights.

The government is therefore required to frame a law aimed at drastically reducing the incidence of the land grab menace. The opposition parties must lend a helping hand to the government in the passage of a bill in this regard. The fact, however, is that land mafia is a nexus comprising politicians, criminals, property dealers and corrupt government officials. Therefore, a question that needs an answer is: who’s going to bell the cat?

Aslam Dareshak, Rojhan, Punjab

