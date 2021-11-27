ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Paris wheat retreats from highs

Reuters 27 Nov 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures fell sharply on Friday to pull away from this week’s record highs, pressured by a slide in financial markets as investors fretted about a coronavirus variant. A rebound in the euro against the dollar added to pressure. Chicago wheat also fell as US markets reopened following Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday, extending a pullback from a nine-year high earlier this week.

However, Euronext found support around the key 300 euro level as traders saw rain damage in Australia potentially adding to global supply tensions and bringing more demand for European wheat. March wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, was down 6.25 euros, or 2%, at 302.50 euros ($342.25) a tonne by 1604 GMT. The contract on Wednesday had reached 311.50 euros, a record for a second-month position.

December was down 1.8% at 300.00 euros, pulling away from Wednesday’s peak of 313.50 euros that was an all-time high for a Euronext contract. “With the southern African variant we’ve slipped back to 300 euros,” a European trader said. “But there is still concern about Australia’s crop.”

This month’s rally has been fanned by doubts over quality in Australia’s harvest, which wheat markets have been counting on to help cover brisk international demand. “The debate is still about EU export prospects as Australia’s crop suffers from rain,” a German trader said.

“Russia has again raised its wheat export taxes today, Russia has a tax of $80.8 a tonne in early December which looks like a big burden on new Russian export sales.” In Germany, standard 12% protein wheat for January onwards delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at around 5 euros over Euronext March, with buyers offering around 1 euro over.

Chicago wheat Paris wheat coronavirus variant Euronext US markets Euronext wheat futures

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Paris wheat retreats from highs

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories