ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 27, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dow falls over 2pc as new virus variant spooks investors

Reuters 27 Nov 2021

NEW YORK: The Dow dragged Wall Street’s main indexes lower on Friday, with travel, bank and commodity-linked stocks bearing the brunt of a selloff triggered by the discovery of a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant.

Cruise operators Carnival Corp, Royal Caribbean Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line plunged more than 9% each, while shares in United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines slumped almost 10%.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors dropped in early trading, with energy sliding 6.3% followed by financials and industrials. The domestically focused Russell 2000 small-cap index tumbled 3.6%, hitting its lowest level in over four weeks.

The S&P 500 banks index dived 5.1% as investors pared back bets of faster US interest rate hikes. Global stock markets sold off sharply after reports that the new variant was detected in South Africa, with scientists saying it has an unusual combination of mutations, may be able to evade immune responses and could be more transmissible.

The European Union, Britain and India were among places to announce stricter border controls. A top US infectious disease official said a ban on flights from southern Africa was a possibility.

“Equities are reacting negatively because it is unknown at this point to what degree the vaccines will be effective against the new strain, and thus it increases risk of new lockdowns which leads to an economic hit,” said Peter Garnry, head of equity strategy at Saxo Bank.

At 10:06 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 906.49 points, or 2.53%, at 34,897.89, tracking its worst day since late October 2020. The S&P 500 was down 86.05 points, or 1.83%, at 4,615.41 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 214.71 points, or 1.36%, at 15,630.52.

The CBOE volatility index, popularly known as Wall Street’s fear gauge, jumped to its highest level since Sept. 20.

Elevated US inflation, coupled with strong economic data and the renomination of Jerome Powell as the Fed chair by President Joe Biden, had prompted market participants to raise their bets on early interest rate hikes next year, knocking US stocks off their record levels this week.

“(New variant news) seems to be a big catalyst adding some negativity into an already overvalued market looking for a reason to take a breather,” said Jeff Carbone, managing partner at Cornerstone Wealth. “Stay-at-home” names such as Netflix Inc, Peloton Interactive and Zoom Video Communications jumped between 1.3% and 8.4%.

The defensive healthcare sector outperformed, boosted by vaccine makers including Pfizer Inc and partner BioNTech SE as well as Moderna Inc which climbed between 7.3% and 21.9%.

Trading volumes are expected to be light in the short trading session as markets close at 1:00 p.m. ET, a day after the Thanksgiving holiday. Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 7.68-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and a 5.17-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded six new 52-week highs and 19 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 12 new highs and 203 new lows.

S&P Global stock markets WallStreet S&P sectors US interest rate Dow Jones index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dow falls over 2pc as new virus variant spooks investors

Tarin launches first PCM for capital market

New Covid-19 variant detected in South Africa

Rs444bn Sindh uplift plan: PM asks depts to prioritise less-developed areas

11 projects signed with China: MoFA seeks text of drafts

PTA lowers MTRs

PL target revised downward

SME Policy 2021: approval blocked?

SPI down 0.67pc WoW

Tax exemptions to go: Tarin

NCOC examines situation

Read more stories