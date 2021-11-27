ICE canola futures rise

WINNIPEG, Manitoba: ICE canola futures rose on Thursday in thin trading during the US Thanksgiving holiday. Canola rose on technical buying, and is stuck in a tight trading range, a trader said. January canola gained $3.20 to $1,033.40 per tonne. January-March canola spread traded 938 times.

Euronext February rapeseed futures dipped and Malaysian February palm oil futures edged higher. Canadian processors crushed 876,127 tonnes of canola in October, their busiest month since April, according to Statistics Canada.