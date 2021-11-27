WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== November 26, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 24-Nov-21 23-Nov-21 22-Nov-21 19-Nov-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.112292 0.112311 0.112096 0.112013 Euro 0.80393 0.807234 0.806924 0.805926 Japanese yen 0.006228 0.0062712 0.0062542 - U.K. pound 0.959428 0.957726 0.96154 0.961877 U.S. dollar 0.71741 0.716968 0.715485 0.715044 Algerian dinar 0.005161 0.005157 0.0051515 0.005157 Australian dollar 0.517181 0.517723 0.518941 0.520123 Botswana pula 0.061267 0.061229 0.0613886 0.0617083 Brazilian real 0.128061 0.127009 0.128143 0.128656 Brunei dollar 0.524921 0.524752 0.525358 0.526697 Canadian dollar 0.565915 0.564231 0.564263 0.565744 Chilean peso 0.000886 0.000887 0.0008592 0.0008568 Colombian peso 0.000182 0.000183 0.0001824 0.0001813 Czech koruna 0.031523 0.031724 0.0317979 0.0317107 Danish krone 0.108102 0.108553 0.108504 0.108373 Indian rupee 0.009642 0.009623 0.0096189 - Israeli New Shekel 0.226455 0.230536 0.231624 - Korean won 0.000603 0.000604 0.0006046 0.0006057 Kuwaiti dinar 2.36886 2.3674 2.36485 - Malaysian ringgit 0.170406 0.171094 0.170842 0.17094 Mauritian rupee 0.016538 0.016537 0.0164883 0.0164963 Mexican peso 0.033468 0.033802 0.0341305 - New Zealand dollar 0.497452 0.498364 0.500124 0.503105 Norwegian krone 0.080184 0.080155 0.0801197 0.080205 Omani rial 1.86583 1.86468 1.86082 - Peruvian sol 0.179108 0.178203 0.178093 - Philippine peso 0.014157 0.014152 0.0142153 0.0142147 Polish zloty 0.171777 0.171143 0.170944 0.172478 Qatari riyal 0.197091 0.196969 0.196562 - Russian ruble 0.009581 0.009741 0.0098272 - Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191309 0.191191 0.190796 - Singapore dollar 0.524921 0.524752 0.525358 0.526697 South African rand 0.045183 0.045038 0.0454136 0.0455078 Swedish krona 0.079262 0.079726 0.0799139 0.0803402 Swiss franc 0.766423 0.768454 0.771288 0.771686 Thai baht 0.021549 0.02168 0.0217704 0.0219238 Trinidadian dollar 0.106176 0.105836 0.105713 0.105716 U.A.E. dirham 0.195346 0.195226 0.194822 - Uruguayan peso 0.016246 0.016256 0.0162068 - ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

