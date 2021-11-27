WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
November 26, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 24-Nov-21 23-Nov-21 22-Nov-21 19-Nov-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.112292 0.112311 0.112096 0.112013
Euro 0.80393 0.807234 0.806924 0.805926
Japanese yen 0.006228 0.0062712 0.0062542 -
U.K. pound 0.959428 0.957726 0.96154 0.961877
U.S. dollar 0.71741 0.716968 0.715485 0.715044
Algerian dinar 0.005161 0.005157 0.0051515 0.005157
Australian dollar 0.517181 0.517723 0.518941 0.520123
Botswana pula 0.061267 0.061229 0.0613886 0.0617083
Brazilian real 0.128061 0.127009 0.128143 0.128656
Brunei dollar 0.524921 0.524752 0.525358 0.526697
Canadian dollar 0.565915 0.564231 0.564263 0.565744
Chilean peso 0.000886 0.000887 0.0008592 0.0008568
Colombian peso 0.000182 0.000183 0.0001824 0.0001813
Czech koruna 0.031523 0.031724 0.0317979 0.0317107
Danish krone 0.108102 0.108553 0.108504 0.108373
Indian rupee 0.009642 0.009623 0.0096189 -
Israeli New Shekel 0.226455 0.230536 0.231624 -
Korean won 0.000603 0.000604 0.0006046 0.0006057
Kuwaiti dinar 2.36886 2.3674 2.36485 -
Malaysian ringgit 0.170406 0.171094 0.170842 0.17094
Mauritian rupee 0.016538 0.016537 0.0164883 0.0164963
Mexican peso 0.033468 0.033802 0.0341305 -
New Zealand dollar 0.497452 0.498364 0.500124 0.503105
Norwegian krone 0.080184 0.080155 0.0801197 0.080205
Omani rial 1.86583 1.86468 1.86082 -
Peruvian sol 0.179108 0.178203 0.178093 -
Philippine peso 0.014157 0.014152 0.0142153 0.0142147
Polish zloty 0.171777 0.171143 0.170944 0.172478
Qatari riyal 0.197091 0.196969 0.196562 -
Russian ruble 0.009581 0.009741 0.0098272 -
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.191309 0.191191 0.190796 -
Singapore dollar 0.524921 0.524752 0.525358 0.526697
South African rand 0.045183 0.045038 0.0454136 0.0455078
Swedish krona 0.079262 0.079726 0.0799139 0.0803402
Swiss franc 0.766423 0.768454 0.771288 0.771686
Thai baht 0.021549 0.02168 0.0217704 0.0219238
Trinidadian dollar 0.106176 0.105836 0.105713 0.105716
U.A.E. dirham 0.195346 0.195226 0.194822 -
Uruguayan peso 0.016246 0.016256 0.0162068 -
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments
Comments are closed.