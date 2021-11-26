ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Global LNG: Asia prices inch down on COVID concerns; fundamentals remain bullish

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

LONDON: Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices inched lower this week on concerns over the potential impact of a new coronavirus variant, but were still supported by higher heating demand and tight shipping availability.

The average LNG price for January delivery into Northeast Asia slipped to $36.1 per metric million British thermal units (mmBtu), down $0.6, or 1.6% from the previous week, industry sources said.

Prices remain just $2.4 shy of the record level observed in mid-October. Prices for February delivery were estimated around $35.15 per mmBtu, they added.

"Prices should continue to head higher in the medium term, but the news about a (virus) variant could potentially cause some damage," a Europe-based trader said.

News of a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa pummelled global stocks and oil markets with the EU and Britain tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant.

Global LNG: Prices rise on robust demand ahead of peak winter months

"I am not sure anyone expects the decline in prices to last long. Prices have been climbing globally again over the last couple of days as new demand has emerged and some supply has wavered," said Robert Songer, LNG markets analyst at data intelligence firm ICIS.

"In Europe, concerns over the implementation of Nord Stream 2 continue to drive the agenda and demand is ramping up again in Asia," he added.

Western and Southern Europe have imported 5.5 million tonnes of LNG this month and are on track to exceed October's 5.7 million tonnes, Rystad Energy said.

"The mounting congestion at the Panama Canal may be working to Europe's benefit as US exporters can choose to remain within the Atlantic basin rather than make the arduous journey to Asia via the Cape of Good Hope," it added.

An earlier-than-expected freeze along the Northern Sea Route in Russia may affect the passage of Yamal LNG carriers to Asia.

Vessels continued to divert away from South America towards Europe, Songer said, adding that ICIS LNG Edge showed that a 165,500 cbm LNG cargo on board the Meridian Spirit tanker has diverted to Belgium's Zeebrugge, from an originally broadcast destination of Rio De Janeiro.

Pacific LNG freight spot rates hit a record high on Friday, with the cost of chartering a vessel to carry a shipment of the super-chilled fuel from Australia to Japan jumping to $374,500 per day, said Henry Bennett at data intelligence firm Spark Commodities.

Elsewhere, Japan's biggest power generator JERA has procured 2 million tonnes of LNG on the spot market for delivery between November and March to ensure adequate power supply during the peak winter demand season.

South Korea's KOGAS has awarded a buy tender for around eight cargoes of LNG over December and January.

liquefied natural gas LNG price Asia liquefied natural gas Global LNG

