ANL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.9%)
ASC 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
ASL 14.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.78%)
FCCL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
FFBL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFL 11.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.71%)
FNEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
GGGL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.3%)
GGL 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.78%)
HUMNL 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.27%)
JSCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
KAPCO 31.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.21%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.22%)
MLCF 33.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.65%)
NETSOL 97.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.17%)
PACE 4.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.31%)
PAEL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 7.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.85%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.53%)
PRL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.17%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
SILK 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.41%)
SNGP 39.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.67%)
TRG 87.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.69%)
UNITY 25.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.94%)
WTL 2.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.41%)
BR100 4,519 Increased By ▲ 21.96 (0.49%)
BR30 18,277 Decreased By ▼ -62.37 (-0.34%)
KSE100 44,114 Increased By ▲ 178.41 (0.41%)
KSE30 17,034 Increased By ▲ 94.74 (0.56%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,697
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,283,475
25224hr
0.72% positivity
Sindh
474,818
Punjab
442,804
Balochistan
33,467
Islamabad
107,580
KPK
179,855
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 26, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Gold: India dealers hope for wedding rush as price dip sparks demand

Reuters 26 Nov 2021

Physical gold demand picked up in major Asian hubs this week helped by a retreat in prices, with dealers in India prepared for a likely spurt in buying as the wedding season gathers pace.

With a correction in prices during the first half of the week, "jewellers have been making purchases at lower levels as they are witnessing healthy retail demand for weddings," said a Mumbai-based bullion dealer with a private bank.

Local gold futures fell to 47,253 rupees earlier this week, the lowest in a fortnight.

Dealers offered discounts of up to $1 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 10.75% import and 3% sales levies - down from the prior week's $2 discounts.

Gold has traditionally been an integral part of weddings in India, the world's second biggest bullion consumer after China.

Lower prices drove a slight pick up in China and Japan as well.

Chinese customers were charged premiums of $4-$5 an ounce over benchmark spot prices, versus last week's $1-$4.

Asia Gold: Demand lacklustre in top hubs, Indian dealers eye wedding season boost

The country's monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong jumped 56% in October to the highest since June 2018.

Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, said Chinese demand should remain healthy as Christmas approaches, adding a dip in global rates below $1,800 an ounce has prompted a pick in purchases.

"Demand has recovered a bit in Hong Kong as well, we can see more interest in jewellery," Fung added.

Premiums of $1 per ounce were charged in Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, the Singapore gold market has been very sluggish this week tracking a soft assets markets and the sharp selloff in equities, said David Mitchell, managing director at Indigo Precious Metals.

But gold prices are likely to be strong into January driven by seasonal factors, said David Mitchell, managing director at Indigo Precious Metals.

gold price Asia Gold Physical gold demand gold export gold producer

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Gold: India dealers hope for wedding rush as price dip sparks demand

Tarin warns 'speculators', says rupee will reverse direction

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee ends near historic low

Talking about former CJP or retired judges does not amount to contempt of court: IHC

PM stresses on enhancing economic relations with Uzbekistan

Afghan humanitarian crisis, drug trafficking alarm India, Russia, China

International: Gold climbs as new virus variant jolts investors

Oil prices dive to two-month lows, spooked by new COVID variant

WHO cautions against imposing travel restrictions due to new variant

Indian builds Taj Mahal replica home for wife

Flights cancelled, schools shut over three Covid-19 cases in Shanghai

Read more stories